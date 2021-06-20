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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1088 - Jenni McGruder - Kelly is convicted
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20 views • June 20, 2021
Jenni was in a city parking lot with her husband, when a fight at the nearby Seminary Street Pub spilled out into the street. A car drove past them shortly before shots rang out, with at least one shot hitting Jenni, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
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