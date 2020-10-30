After the Virus: The World of 2025 - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37646
What will the world look like in 2025? Don't worry, you don't have to think about the world you want and then work to bring it about. That's silly! Just listen to the good Bilderbergers at Cognizant, who are more than happy to tell you about the new police state on steroids that is about to be erected to fight the invisible enemy of coronavirus . . . and how you can cash in on the opportunity!!!
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