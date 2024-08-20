https://rumble.com/v5bmjt9-ucc-legislation-was-designed-for-the-great-taking-of-your-home-and-assets-w.html

Sarah Westall





South Dakota State Representative, Julie Auch, joins the program to discuss the UCC legislation that was changed over the past decade in every state to facilitate the great taking of your homes and security assets. We discuss the simple 2 line reversal of the UCC legislation that is necessary to protect you from the great taking. Legislators all around the country, on both sides of the isle, are meeting and discussing how to implement this successfully in their own states during the next sessions. It is critical this is done immediately in all state legislators if you want to keep your home. You can learn more at https://trunorthpublicpolicy.com/





