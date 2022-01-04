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Deadly Vax Lot Numbers IDENTIFIED, Still in Circulation. Svenska efter 2.45
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31 views • January 04, 2022
1. BREAKING: Deadly Vax Lot Numbers IDENTIFIED, Still in Circulation. Doctor Jane Ruby joins us for her first segment of the year. She says she has the receipts to show that vaccine toxicity varies by batch.
https://rumble.com/vrvjfu-breaking-deadly-vax-lot-numbers-identified-still-in-circulation.html
2. The death rate for those aged 18-64 has risen an astonishing 40% over pre-pandemic levels, according to the CEO of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-up-40-among-those-aged-18-64/
3. More about the arrest of Pastor Artur Pawlowski with 15 policecars and nazi police for one man.
https://www.rebelnews.com/the_full_story_of_pastor_arturs_latest_arrest?utm_campaign=as_natpawlowski_1_3_22&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
4. Freemasonic halls and lodges around the world are burning down. Some fires are good
https://www.brighteon.com/fbf7374f-f00a-4b58-b47b-16e02f1e487a
5. Alex Jones: 'The New STATE-RELIGION Of Big-Pharma!' - Louder With Crowder
https://www.brighteon.com/4c8e2648-e4e9-4ce5-88e5-6c397a428869
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/vrvjfu-breaking-deadly-vax-lot-numbers-identified-still-in-circulation.html
2. The death rate for those aged 18-64 has risen an astonishing 40% over pre-pandemic levels, according to the CEO of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-up-40-among-those-aged-18-64/
3. More about the arrest of Pastor Artur Pawlowski with 15 policecars and nazi police for one man.
https://www.rebelnews.com/the_full_story_of_pastor_arturs_latest_arrest?utm_campaign=as_natpawlowski_1_3_22&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
4. Freemasonic halls and lodges around the world are burning down. Some fires are good
https://www.brighteon.com/fbf7374f-f00a-4b58-b47b-16e02f1e487a
5. Alex Jones: 'The New STATE-RELIGION Of Big-Pharma!' - Louder With Crowder
https://www.brighteon.com/4c8e2648-e4e9-4ce5-88e5-6c397a428869
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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