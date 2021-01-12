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Media and Govt Manipulation of Your Mind
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212 views • January 12, 2021
With the events of January 6th we have seen the media demonstrate that they are simply there to lie and push false narratives. They are bought and paid for by the very same people who finance governments. You are being manipulated and divided every waking moment. This “pandemic” is being used to achieve their goal of total enslavement. Please watch this from beginning to end and share, thank you.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/09/us/capitol-hill-insurrection-extremist-flags-soh/index.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/fbi-white-supremacists-attack-us-power-grid
http://sightm1911.com/lib/rkba/ff_militia.htm
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/the-founding-fathers-explain-the-second-amendment-this-says-it-all
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/rightwing.pdf
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020_10_06_homeland-threat-assessment.pdf
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
https://famguardian.org/Subjects/GunControl/Law/freedom-from-war-state-dept-pub-7277.pdf
https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=127453
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/09/us/capitol-hill-insurrection-extremist-flags-soh/index.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/fbi-white-supremacists-attack-us-power-grid
http://sightm1911.com/lib/rkba/ff_militia.htm
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/the-founding-fathers-explain-the-second-amendment-this-says-it-all
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/rightwing.pdf
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020_10_06_homeland-threat-assessment.pdf
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
https://famguardian.org/Subjects/GunControl/Law/freedom-from-war-state-dept-pub-7277.pdf
https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=127453
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