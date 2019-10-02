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8 Survival Myths That Will Definitely Make Things Worse
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265 views • October 02, 2019
You might think you know how to survive if you end up stranded in the wild, but those tips you read on the internet might just make things worse!
Some tips seem too good to be true, and they are. Others are ingrained enough to be common knowledge, except they’re wrong.
Some tips seem too good to be true, and they are. Others are ingrained enough to be common knowledge, except they’re wrong.
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