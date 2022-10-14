Jonathan Rawles of SurvivalRealty.com interviewed by Mike Adams about off-grid retreats, bunkers and bugout homes

- Trends in people looking to flee the cities and move to rural properties

- What makes a piece of property a "survival" property

- Complexities of going truly "off grid" with energy and water

- Why a rural lifestyle isn't right for everyone

- Which areas of the country are best for survival and resiliency

- The most affordable areas for rural living

- Why you need to get settled BEFORE SHTF

- Where do you want to be when secession or civil war begins?

- Bunkers and reclaimed military structures





