Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 2
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html

Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 1 - https://bit.ly/3RcC8ce

What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Study Link: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7149919/


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 2

This is part 2 of my video series on the science that proves Methylene Blue effectively eradicates Bartonella, which is a gram-negative bacteria that has very adverse effects on people's gut and body holistically.

In this video, I go into even more detail about the extensive science of Methylene Blue for treating Bartonella, why you should use it for treating Bartonella, and more.

If you want to learn about everything mentioned above in detail, watch this video, "Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 2," from start to FINISH!


