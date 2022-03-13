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March 13th - March Madness in full effect, DS / NWO narrative is unraveling, people are waking up
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245 views • March 13, 2022
March madness is in full effect and the Deep State / New World Order narrative is unraveling and the people of the world are waking up. Prices on gas or skyrocketing. Prices of Food are skyrocketing. New car prices are hitting new record highs. Used car prices are hitting record highs. The Green New Deal agenda is imploding. The US has admitted that Ukraine has bio labs, inflation hits a 40 year high and Americans are sick of it all.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
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