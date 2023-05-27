https://gettr.com/post/p2i21zr6914

Miles Guo has not been given a chance to say anything in court, yet the judge has basically ordered Miles Guo to be guilty. And Miles Guo was supposed to be given a jury trial, but instead, the judge was pushed for an expediency summary judgment based on just the hearsay.

因为郭文贵先生没有被给予机会在法庭上说什么。法官基本上已经认定郭文贵先生有罪。而郭文贵先生本应得到陪审团的审判，但他没有得到陪审团的审判。而法官却强行给予权宜之计的简易判决。

