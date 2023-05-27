Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo has not been given a chance to say anything in court, yet the judge has basically ordered Miles Guo to be guilty
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2i21zr6914

525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Miles Guo has not been given a chance to say anything in court, yet the judge has basically ordered Miles Guo to be guilty. And Miles Guo was supposed to be given a jury trial, but instead, the judge was pushed for an expediency summary judgment based on just the hearsay.

因为郭文贵先生没有被给予机会在法庭上说什么。法官基本上已经认定郭文贵先生有罪。而郭文贵先生本应得到陪审团的审判，但他没有得到陪审团的审判。而法官却强行给予权宜之计的简易判决。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket