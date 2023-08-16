Mark Levin's New Book Gets Blocked by Facebook, Instagram

Facebook and Instagram bans Advertising of Mark Levin's new book "The Democrat Party Hates America" Target also banned sales of the book, but later rescinded and will allow his book to be sold. New book will be released on September 19th.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.