Mark Levin's New Book Gets Blocked by Facebook, Instagram
Published 16 hours ago

Facebook and Instagram bans Advertising of Mark Levin's new book "The Democrat Party Hates America" Target also banned sales of the book, but later rescinded and will allow his book to be sold. New book will be released on September 19th.

Keywords
journalismnewspoliticsmediabooks

