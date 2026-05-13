Are Christians Supposed to Judge? | Studies with Stearman-MAY 13 2026

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In this study of 1 Corinthians 5, Gary Stearman walks through Paul’s sobering warning about sin, grace, pride, and judgment within the church. This passage is not about harshness for its own sake, but about holiness, humility, and the serious calling of believers to live in sincerity and truth.
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