CHRISTIAN ZIONISM EXPOSED ₪ HOW A HERESY HIJACKED AMERICA [EP 41]

𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗭𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗗: 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗷𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 | 𝗘𝗽 𝟰𝟭





A war is being waged—not just overseas, but for the soul of America.





Fr. Emmanuel exposes the sinister theology of Christian Zionism. He shows how Zionism has infiltrated U.S. foreign policy, fueled wars in the Middle East, and deceived millions of believers.





In this episode, uncover:





- How dispensationalism twists Scripture.

- The dark alliance between Christian Zionism and politics.

- Why Iran, Israel, and WW3 may be the fruits of such heresy.

- The Orthodox Truth that confronts the lie.





Featuring verified history, real prophecies, and a warning for the future…





⏱ Timestamps:





00:00 – Did War Begin with a Bible Footnote?

02:20 – Christian Zionism: Heresy in Patriotic Drag

03:12 – What Is Zionism and Why It Matters

05:07 – The Scofield Bible and the Zionist Agenda

07:03 – From JFK to $310 Billion: Politics Meets Prophecy

09:14 – Christian Zionism: A Theology of Escalation

10:55 – The Orthodox Response: Christ, Not the State

13:54 – Saints, Elders, and the Truth Few Want to Hear





Source: https://x.com/Lemelson/status/1937352562220392866