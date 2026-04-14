The Iran War: A Failed Israeli Gambit and U.S. Humiliation, an interview with Scott Ritter

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What was meant to be a swift show of dominance turned into a global wake-up call. Strategic miscalculations, overconfidence, and unexpected resistance flipped the script—exposing cracks in power once seen as untouchable. The narrative is shifting fast, and the world is watching closely.
#Geopolitics #IranWar #GlobalPower #USForeignPolicy #MiddleEast #WorldOrder
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