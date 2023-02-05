WikiLeaks: The Forgotten Man (2012) | Four Corners

MIRRORED from ABC News In-depth

Jul 28, 2019

In this investigation from 2012, Four Corners tells the story of Bradley Manning and the people who'd helped the United States government build a case against him, describing the ferocious battle between hackers and the U.S. government as they pursue Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.

The program also talks to Juan Mendez, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, about the treatment of Bradley Manning.

Mr Mendez says Manning was subjected to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment during his "excessive and prolonged isolation" at Quantico Marine Corps Base outside Washington.