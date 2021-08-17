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Ally Trouble: America's Problem with a Quick Afghan Exit - Dusty Friday and Glenn Beck
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10 views • August 17, 2021
Glenn Beck brought up a fantastic point about the troubles of our hasty Afghan exit! What do our allies thing? England, France, Germany, etc.? They are meeting without us because they are afraid we are not showing the signs of stability. Now the Taliban has American military technology at their disposal, so hastily was our flight! This was NOT the right way to do this.
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*Glenn Beck is NOT affiliated with this show. Video clips are used within the confines of the Fair Use Act.
Looking for a special piece of jewelry that will land BIG points? Check out our sponsor Joyful Sentiment
- https://www.etsy.com/shop/JoyfulSentiment
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
*Glenn Beck is NOT affiliated with this show. Video clips are used within the confines of the Fair Use Act.
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