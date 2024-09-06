Dr Steve Turley: Kamala FREEFALL, Da Real Adogg, Wendy Bell: Global Joke, Vigilant News: Gang | EP1313

51 views • 8 months ago

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

Da Real Adogg 09/06 - Kamala Harris TRIED To FIGHT Karine Jean-Pierre After She TOLD The PRESS Kamala Is FAKING HER ACCENT

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.