Ocean Current Disrupted Arctic Basin Not Freezing

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The Arctic Ocean has not refrozen in October the first time in "recorded history". The new incredible fast moving current that is blocking water circulation is coming from the Gakkel Ridge where the Earth's crust has split and water in the planet's crust is pouring out like a pressurized aquifer, disrupting the Murman and Spitzbergen Currents in the Laptev and Kara Seas.
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Factors Affecting Ocean Salinity https://www.pmfias.com/ocean-salinity...
Arctic Sea Ice is not freezing In October for the first time since measurements began https://www.severe-weather.eu/news/ar...
Antactic sea ice totals https://i2.wp.com/nsidc.org/data/seai...
Greenland surface conditions http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/su...
Greenland Ice conditions https://nsidc.org/greenland-today/
Greenland interactive ice gain/melt chart https://nsidc.org/greenland-today/gre...
Daily sea ice index https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/
Arctic sea surface temperatures https://climate4you.com/
Ocean Salinity: Vertical & Horizontal Distribution of Ocean Salinity https://www.pmfias.com/ocean-salinity...
Sea water salt content https://www.geographynotes.com/oceans...
North Atlantic Salinity https://salinity.oceansciences.org/aq...
Salinity Processes in the Upper Ocean Regional Study (SPURS) https://spurs.jpl.nasa.gov/
SMAP Maps: Sea Surface Salinity https://salinity.oceansciences.org/sm...
Sea surface salinity maps Monthly 2020 https://salinity.oceansciences.org/sm...
Soil Moisture Active project https://smap.jpl.nasa.gov/
NASA Data Sets https://podaac.jpl.nasa.gov/dataset/S...
Energy and Heat Flow of the Arctic Ocean https://oceanbites.org/stirring-the-p...
Evaluation and Intercomparison of SMOS, Aquarius, and SMAP Sea Surface Salinity Products in the Arctic Ocean https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/11/24/...
Nullschool Interactive Map https://earth.nullschool.net/#current...
Strange arctic current Nullschool https://earth.nullschool.net/#current...
Old Arctic Map https://storage.googleapis.com/rarema...
1736 Bowles Map https://www.pinterest.ca/pin/11470174...
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