Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1907 followers
195 views • 2 months ago

Ohio lawmakers have proposed a new law that bans men from ejaculating without intent of conception, would fine men up to $10,000 per ejaculation.

The bill was brought forward by Democratic State reps Anita Somani and Tristan Rade.

Men would be charged with a felony under the law if they engage in unprotected s*x without the intent of impregnation.

Exceptions under the law include people ejaculating in the LGBTQ community, sperm donation, and masturbat*on.

The lawmakers say the point of "The Conception Begins at Erection Act" is to "call out the hypocrisy" of "bills that regulate women’s bodies."

Men would be charged $1,000 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second offense and $10,000 for any offense after

