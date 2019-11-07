The Airlines Are Lying To You

This is not going to be a shock for many people:

Big business is lying to its customers.

And that big business is the commercial airlines.

And, as is often the case, this lie is based on the fact that so few understand the science that underlies much of their modern life.

Modern society is currently drowning in so much fake science that getting the public to believe some so-called scientific 'fact', meets virtually no resistance.

The average person, thanks to clever conditioning, actually has no idea what kind of world the live on.

Getting people to believe other 'scientific' lies has been easy, once they were convinced not to trust their own common sense and listen to the so-called 'scientists'.

This video uses common sense to expose the extent to which common sense has been abandoned.