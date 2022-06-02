Unfortunately Dr Malone has been confirmed !!!!

They were told by the doctors, whom you called sprayed.

Unfortunately, they are also verified in your children.

As much as you say that the vaccine is not to blame, to cover your regrets, unfortunately you will be chased.

At least, in their memory, you should go ahead and try to save other children. But selfishness is a big thing. Bigger than your children.

And, of course, this denial does not only apply to parents. How many acquaintances I have, who got something after a vaccine, no one admits it is from it.

Other celebrities say "and I will not live my life to not get the vaccine? Let me die, it does not matter". Yes, that's right you can now become known as a Lord of the Rings. If you have children, you have a responsibility to leave them orphaned, just to make your pet happy.

I remember, at the beginning of the vaccinations, an old man who said "stay as unvaccinated as you can, you have to help many children who will be orphaned", meaning their parents who will leave because of the vaccines.

It is a pity that all of them are confirmed, it is a pity that due to your selfishness and your well-being, you close your ears tightly.

May God give strength and forgiveness to all of us.