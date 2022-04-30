Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - When Patients Refuse Lifesaving Care (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.18.17)

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The show's title is: When Patients Refuse Lifesaving Care.
Dr Daniels examines this false premise. Is the care really life saving ? Would the Patient have lived without it ? Is there a simpler option? Think Happens. Tune in.
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