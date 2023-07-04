Bishop Strickland Reveals Mary is Calling Me To Die! To Be a Poured Chalice of the Precious Blood!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





July 3, 2023





Copied from Kevin Wells Facebook: I’ve said for about a year now in presentations that a move would be made by Rome in 2023 to remove Bishop Strickland. His apostolic visit should be no surprise to anyone with even a mild understanding of today’s collapsing Church.





Bishop Strickland is called "divisive" by numberless thousands of Catholics, who believe his candor to be off the mark, judgemental, harsh, and evil. He did not want to travel to LA to lead a procession against the pus the Dodgers allowed. But he felt called, and when no other bishop would go - he went.





He is the loneliest bishop in America. There is no No. 2.





He is not divisive. More accurately, he is polarizing. He is the most polarizing bishop in America. And all faithful Catholics should fall to their knees and thank God that he is. Why? Because there are North and South poles today. Martyrs and prophets live in the cold of the North, where Bishop Strickland resides. In their loneliness, they were always warmed by demands of the Furnace of the Gospel, which they proclaimed without fear. In the South, where demons roam, the lies of the world are proposed.





I imagine Bishop Strickland's sadness is that so few bishops have made a home with him up North. These bishops' fear and complicity with the world is an enormous reason why the King of the South has so effortlessly spread his evil over the world.





In 2019, Bishop Joseph Strickland shared with me that Mary was calling him to die, to be a poured chalice of Our Lord's Most Precious Blood in this wintertime in the Church and society. In a sense, Our Lady was calling him up North. As his patron saint is St. Nathaniel, he was being called to be stripped alive, to give voice to the poisonous gas of ideologies and sin that other bishops do not touch. He is John the Baptist when he speaks of the heresy of Fr. James Martin and the evil of Joe Biden.





Although he is mostly alone up North, I imagine he's the bishop with the most peace, the one who sleeps best at night. He's accepted the burden of his identity as the slaughtered lamb, who must proclaim indelicate Truths. His life is on the third rail. He addresses the expanding red tide of sin not because of hate, but because of love. He loves James Martin and Joe Biden and wants Truth to prevail in their hearts. Repent!, he proclaims.





This bishop does not think about maintaining his life anymore. I imagine at this point he considers just gloriously losing it. Because Mary has asked him to.





