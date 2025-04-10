Factors Affecting Dopamine Levels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dopamine Crisis Alert!
Did you know 80% of dopamine depletion comes from what we consume? Pesticides, seed oils, bleached foods, and tap water toxins sabotage brain chemistry.
Damaged liver + gut = sluggish dopamine production. Worse? Vagus nerve paralysis (from trendy weight-loss drugs) blocks transport!
Ditch gluten, processed junk, and toxins.
