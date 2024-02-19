Create New Account
V2K (voice to skull) technology tricks cop into shooting his own vehicle with cuffed suspect inside
High Hopes
Jeff Snyder


Feb 17, 2024


right in two paired with the gloaming

   • TOOL Right In Two Cover (Music Vide... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSLOCedWmWM&t=0s


Look outfa Charlie

Cop tricked into shooting using voice to skull technology

   • COP TRICKED INTO SHOOTING BY SOUND WE... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4K26FTC1i8&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rLBqYJlgDU

Keywords
weaponsshootingwarcopv2ktricksinsidevoice to skullsuspectcuffedjeff snyderhis own car

