Doug Casey's Take with Michael Yon: The Life You Had Before is Over...
Alfa and Omega
593 views • 9 months ago

Today we're joined by Michael Yon, a former Green Beret and Independent War Correspondent, to explore multifaceted threats confronting the United States and the world. We delve into global migration patterns, the influence of China, and the erosion of Western cultures, with Yon providing on-the-ground insights from his travels to critical geopolitical hotspots such as the Darien Gap, Okinawa, and Panama. The discussion addresses impending civil unrest, the role of information warfare, and strategic global power manipulations, highlighting the urgency of recognizing and addressing these escalating threats. And we examine the dire cultural and societal issues within the United States, focusing on the rampant drug epidemic, its impact on society’s susceptibility to control, and the strategies for individuals to safeguard their future through preparedness and organization.

mirrored from > https://youtu.be/v2H0PQRq7pw

Keywords
borderwarusafinanceprepingyon
