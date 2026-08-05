The Opening Of The Seals

CORONA-

Revelation 6:2

King James Version Bible

2 And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.





Man qualifies the called for the world's standard with degrees and doctorates, so the god of this world is pleased.

God qualifies those that are called and chosen and if they are not careful they will seek to be approved by man.





We live in a time of famine for truth as days of Noah and Lot. Is it easy to find food and water in a famine?