The Four Horsemen, and Seven Seals, Explained, Part 4 of 9, "The Black Horse," Timestamp: 10/28/2022

When Christ opens the third seal of Revelation 6, we will experience in full the Black Horse which symbolizes hunger being unleashed upon the world, as a tool of control by globalists.

Many people think that we can "turn this around," but are ignorant that the seals of revelation 6 are preliminary steps to the actual tribulation era, which only commences in earnest after the last seal is broken and the book of the earth is opened.

Create a Brighteon account, and subscribe to "The Final Broadcast," and learn to seek Christ in these days for His best destiny for you.

