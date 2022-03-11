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Produce Oil Domestically? NO THANKS! Iran + Venezuela Need OUR Money + Jobs
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0 view • March 11, 2022
Joe Biden has refused to produce oil domestically, even making it one of his campaign pledges, to shut down the oil and gas industry to move towards green energy. Instead, even as crude prices sore as his inept administration helped create the crisis and war in Ukraine, he would rather give money to Venezuela and Iran rather than ramp up domestic production.
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