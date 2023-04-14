4/14/2023 -- Large M7.0 earthquake -- Deep event below West Pacific -- Major seismic unrest develops

Right on schedule, day 8 of the 10 day watch, a new deep M7.0 earthquake has struck below the warned area in Sumatra Indonesia.
The warning for Sumatra Indonesia was issued 8 days ago on April 6, 2023, and they were warned for upper M6 to low M7. See the warning from April 6 here:
4/06/2023 -- Pote...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBu53UMytpw&t=0s
As I explain the video, the areas on watch for large earthquake activity still have 2 more days to go in the 10 day watch.
Kamchatka has been hit as expected
Indonesia has been hit as expected
The warned areas yet to be hit: 4 locations
This includes Vanuatu / Soloman Islands on watch for up to M7.9 / M8.0
Iran on watch for upper M6 to low M7
New Zealand Kermedecs on Watch for upper M6 to low M7
Coast of Chile on watch for upper M6 to low M7
