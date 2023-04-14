Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4/14/2023 -- Large M7.0 earthquake -- Deep event below West Pacific -- Major seismic unrest develops
46 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

Right on schedule, day 8 of the 10 day watch, a new deep M7.0 earthquake has struck below the warned area in Sumatra Indonesia.

The warning for Sumatra Indonesia was issued 8 days ago on April 6, 2023, and they were warned for upper M6 to low M7. See the warning from April 6 here:

4/06/2023 -- Pote...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBu53UMytpw&t=0s

As I explain the video, the areas on watch for large earthquake activity still have 2 more days to go in the 10 day watch.

Kamchatka has been hit as expected

Indonesia has been hit as expected

The warned areas yet to be hit: 4 locations

This includes Vanuatu / Soloman Islands on watch for up to M7.9 / M8.0

Iran on watch for upper M6 to low M7

New Zealand Kermedecs on Watch for upper M6 to low M7

Coast of Chile on watch for upper M6 to low M7


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket