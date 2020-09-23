The So-Called Declaration of So-Called Independence - On the Occasion of Constitution Day (Stop 007)

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Dr. Horton takes us on an unexpected exploration of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution in relation to the Crown Corporation, which has a scope and reach far beyond that of the Queen of England. She makes one astonishing point after another in pursuit of an historical revision of the founding documents of the United States, than which a more worthy event on this date could hardly be imagined. Fascinating!
References:
Republic (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republic
Democracy (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democracy
Wikileaks - FBI Pedophile Symbols
https://wikileaks.org/wiki/FBI_pedophile_symbols
Page 2 of FBI Pedophile Symbols ("Girl Lover" Double Heart Symbol)
https://i.imgur.com/MyfOksB.jpg
Wall's/Langnese Ice Cream Logo
https://theurbanscrapbook.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/9-heartbrand-logos.jpg
Original Langnese Ice Cream Logo
https://logos.fandom.com/wiki/Langnese
Unilever (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unilever
American Media Cartel - Bilderberg Connection
https://swprs.org/the-american-empire-and-its-media/
Starbucks Logo - History
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/3e/61/c1/3e61c108b53b16639d5b3d6c7181227b.jpg
Starbucks Logo - Satanic Cartel-Signalling
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6c/bb/df/6cbbdf276123a5dc3283ab439fd4d4ef.jpg
Erasmus - Same Cartel-Signalling as Starbucks Logo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erasmus#/media/File:Holbein-erasmus.jpg
Alpha Romeo Logo
https://files.cults3d.com/uploaders/15233766/illustration-file/905acf12-63e3-4d33-95f8-7dc5b30af081/1_large.jpg
Declaration of Independence of the United States
https://assets.aspeninstitute.org/content/uploads/2016/07/The-Declaration-of-Independence-000009931570_Medium.jpg
Constitution of the United States
https://dynaimage.cdn.cnn.com/cnn/c_fill,g_auto,w_1200,h_675,ar_16:9/https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.cnn.com%2Fcnnnext%2Fdam%2Fassets%2F130306205822-the-bill-of-rights-story-top.jpg
Flag of Washington D.C. - 3-City State (Vatican, City of London, Washington D.C.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_of_Washington,_D.C.
Movie "National Treasure" - About the theft of the Declaration of Independence
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0368891/
Dictionary Definition of "Governor"
https://www.macmillandictionary.com/us/dictionary/american/governor
Admiralty Law
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/admiralty
Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland before the golden-fringed US flag
https://www.facebook.com/GovLarryHogan/videos/699189277506344/
Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (French Revolution)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Declaration_of_the_Rights_of_Man_and_of_the_Citizen
Vatican Cartel-Signalling on the Declaration of the Rights of Man
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/6/6c/Declaration_of_the_Rights_of_Man_and_of_the_Citizen_in_1789.jpg/800px-Declaration_of_the_Rights_of_Man_and_of_the_Citizen_in_1789.jpg
Treasure Island by Nicholas Shaxton (Tax Haven Network of the City of London)
https://www.amazon.com/Treasure-Islands-Uncovering-Offshore-Banking/dp/0230341721
14th Amendment of the US Constitution (1789, rev. 1992)
https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/United_States_of_America_1992
Benjamin Franklin - Why Was Benjamin Franklin's Basement Filled With Skeletons? (Smithsonian Mag)
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/why-was-benjamin-franklins-basement-filled-with-skeletons-524521/