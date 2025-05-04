Smart TikTok Comments Strategy You’re Probably Not Using

So here’s the thing: comments matter way more than most people realize. This isn’t just about leaving a funny reply... it’s about shaping how your post performs.





• Comments help set the tone of your entire video

• The right ones spark more replies, likes, and saves

• That little ripple? TikTok picks it up and pushes your video further

• You can nudge the vibe of your post without looking try-hard





If you're posting regularly, try using custom TikTok comments and watch the shift.

👉 https://sociotraffic.com/buy-custom-tiktok-comments/





Tried this already? Drop your experience — always down to swap ideas.