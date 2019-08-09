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Illegal Alien Hits Toronto Woman In Head With Concrete And Sexually Assaults Her
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27 views • August 09, 2019
Here is the story from the ULTRA LEFT CITY TV in Toronto:
(I am shocked they actually reported this)
Police Seek Suspect After Woman Struck in Head with Concrete, Sexually Assaulted
POSTED AUG 1, 2019 2:50 PM EDT LAST UPDATED AUG 1, 2019 AT 3:55 PM EDT
Toronto police have released security images and video of a suspect being sought in a brutal downtown sex assault.
Police say a woman was walking in the McGill Parkette near Gerrard and Yonge streets at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when she was approached by a man.
The man struck her on the head with a piece of concrete before pulling out a knife and sexually assaulting her, police said.
Citizens in the area confronted the man, prompting him to flee.
The victim was hospitalized for her injuries.
The suspect is described as six foot tall, in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build and short black hair.
He was wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, black track pants with white vertical stripes, black and white sneakers and a black backpack.
If you know anything contact police.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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(I am shocked they actually reported this)
Police Seek Suspect After Woman Struck in Head with Concrete, Sexually Assaulted
POSTED AUG 1, 2019 2:50 PM EDT LAST UPDATED AUG 1, 2019 AT 3:55 PM EDT
Toronto police have released security images and video of a suspect being sought in a brutal downtown sex assault.
Police say a woman was walking in the McGill Parkette near Gerrard and Yonge streets at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when she was approached by a man.
The man struck her on the head with a piece of concrete before pulling out a knife and sexually assaulting her, police said.
Citizens in the area confronted the man, prompting him to flee.
The victim was hospitalized for her injuries.
The suspect is described as six foot tall, in his mid-to-late 20s with a thin build and short black hair.
He was wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, black track pants with white vertical stripes, black and white sneakers and a black backpack.
If you know anything contact police.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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