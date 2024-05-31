David Icke: They’ve been trying to shut me up for decades.

Create New Account
David Icke
What is happening
86 views
Published a day ago


Ickonic


https://discover.ickonic.com/


Coming up on Dot Connector this week:


🔍 Election Season: Analysis of politicians on both sides of the Atlantic and their alignment with the cult's agenda.


🇳🇱 Netherlands Politics: Examination of the Gert Wilders government appointing an unelected official as prime minister, setting a dangerous precedent.


⚖️ Political Prosecution: Discussion on the Dutch government prosecuting a critical leader of a smaller party, questioning the implications.


🚸 Child Trafficking: Investigation into the widespread issue of child trafficking and children being unjustly taken from loving parents by social services.


📺 Tune in Tonight: All this and more on Dot Connector with David Icke.


Stay informed, stay connected.

