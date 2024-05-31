David Icke: They’ve been trying to shut me up for decades.

Coming up on Dot Connector this week:
🔍 Election Season: Analysis of politicians on both sides of the Atlantic and their alignment with the cult's agenda.
🇳🇱 Netherlands Politics: Examination of the Gert Wilders government appointing an unelected official as prime minister, setting a dangerous precedent.
⚖️ Political Prosecution: Discussion on the Dutch government prosecuting a critical leader of a smaller party, questioning the implications.
🚸 Child Trafficking: Investigation into the widespread issue of child trafficking and children being unjustly taken from loving parents by social services.
📺 Tune in Tonight: All this and more on Dot Connector with David Icke.
Stay informed, stay connected.
