TDS Is Real - No More Penny - California Revokes Licenses

Psychotherapist says 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' is real pathology, plaguing 75 percent of his patients





Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert told Fox News on Friday that "Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS) is a real psychological issue he has seen firsthand in his practice, with three-quarters of his patients exhibiting symptoms.





During an interview with "The Faulkner Focus," Alpert said patients have come into his office exhibiting symptoms of mental distress stemming from their fear or anger toward President Donald Trump.





https://www.foxnews.com/media/psychotherapist-says-trump-derangement-syndrome-real-pathology-plaguing-75-percent-his-patients









Another day in “Canada”





Our 51st state fifth column pretends to oppose America





So whose was the greater insult to this country—that guy’s 51st state fatuous comments or this country’s 51st state fifth column? Or, to put it another way, that guy’s remarks or the “Canadians” who proved him right?





As American demonstrators expressed American grievances on June 14, Canadian demonstrators expressed American grievances too. But not exactly for the same reason. Americans did so for American reasons. Canadians did so to imitate Americans. That’s what Canadian demonstrators routinely do.





https://www.vancouverzeitgeist.ca/canada-imitates-american-trump-derangement-syndrome.html









Trump says Veterans Day now ‘Victory Day’ in Arlington cemetery speech





President Trump announced Tuesday that Veterans Day will also be known as “Victory Day for World War I” — citing the US’ role in forcing Germany’s surrender on Nov. 11, 1918.





“Today is not only Veterans Day, but it’s my proclamation that we are now going to be saying and calling [it] Victory Day for World War I,” Trump said in a speech at Arlington National Cemetery.





https://nypost.com/2025/11/11/us-news/trump-declares-veterans-day-as-victory-day-in-arlington-cemetery-speech/









The penny is going away in early 2026: What it means for you and your one-cent coins





The era of the penny is nearing its end: Starting early next year, the Treasury Department announced that it will end the production of new pennies, leading to an eventual disappearance of the first-ever coin in the United States.





https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/economy/3428690/penny-going-away-2026-know-one-cent-coins/









Westons, Thomsons to team up for $18M bid on historic Hudson’s Bay charter





Two of Canada’s wealthiest families want to team up to make an $18 million bid for the royal charter that formed Hudson’s Bay Company and donate it to a group of museums to ensure the historic document’s preservation.





Court documents filed late Friday say holding companies belonging to the Thomson and Weston families have joined forces to put an even higher price tag on the 1670 document that created the fur-trading business-turned department store.





https://toronto.citynews.ca/2025/11/14/westons-thomsons-to-team-up-for-18m-bid-on-hudsons-bay-charter-court-docs/









California revokes 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants





California plans to revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses given to immigrants after discovering the expiration dates went past when the drivers were legally allowed to be in the U.S., state officials said Wednesday.





The announcement follows harsh criticism from the Trump administration about California and other states granting licenses to people in the country illegally. The issue was thrust into the public’s consciousness in August, when a tractor-trailer driver not authorized to be in the U.S. made an illegal U-turn and caused a crash in Florida that killed three people.





https://apnews.com/article/duffy-newsom-commercial-drivers-license-immigrant-trucking-c0f3064e329a00f19aecbd1404dd393d









Liberals Embrace Gun Ownership in Trump's America





https://www.newsmax.com/us/second-amendment-gun-ownership-liberals/2025/11/15/id/1234727/