Clot Explosion Pt 8 (addendum)

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Now more than ever life depends on discerning fact from fiction because when the end justifies the means in dialectics (post modern identity politics) neither truth nor lies matter, so rectifying your well being is rooted in the moral force of reasoning grounded in complete comprehensive thought.
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