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One line may expose the whole problem with this Iran deal.
Trump says the blockade is being lifted, but former CIA analyst Larry Johnson points to the catch: the U.S. still plans to intercept Iranian ships carrying Chinese military equipment.
“You know what that’s called? That’s called a blockade.”
Larry says Iran, Pakistan, and the U.S. may all believe they agreed to something different.
One side celebrates a deal, another side sees a loophole, and Israel can do a lot before Friday.
Source @Real World News
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