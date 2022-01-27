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Mainstream Media Melts Down as National ‘Defeat the Mandates DC’ Rally Overcomes Political Divides - MintPressNews, 012622
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80 views • January 27, 2022
Thanks to MintPressNews and to Behind the Headlines’ Dan Cohen for this video and to all the many that gathered at this rally to Defeat the Mandates, to fight for all our rights.
Several thousand people marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in protest of vaccine mandates being implemented in cities across the US. Branded “extremists” in corporate media, rally goers of all political stripes listened to more than 30 speakers. reports from the protest.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, but not from MSM or TV that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never have freedom again.
Several thousand people marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in protest of vaccine mandates being implemented in cities across the US. Branded “extremists” in corporate media, rally goers of all political stripes listened to more than 30 speakers. reports from the protest.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, but not from MSM or TV that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never have freedom again.
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