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They are all victims of mRNA Magneto transfection
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458 views • November 12, 2021
VAERS COVID Vaccine
Adverse Event Reports
Reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. Our default data reflects all VAERS data including the "nondomestic" reports.
All VAERS COVID Reports
US/Territories/Unknown
856,917 Reports
Through October 29, 2021
18,078
DEATHS
88,910
HOSPITALIZATIONS
95,954
URGENT CARE
133,973
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
7,844
ANAPHYLAXIS
10,721
BELL'S PALSY
Adverse Event Reports
Reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. Our default data reflects all VAERS data including the "nondomestic" reports.
All VAERS COVID Reports
US/Territories/Unknown
856,917 Reports
Through October 29, 2021
18,078
DEATHS
88,910
HOSPITALIZATIONS
95,954
URGENT CARE
133,973
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
7,844
ANAPHYLAXIS
10,721
BELL'S PALSY
Keywords
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