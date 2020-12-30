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Jovan Pulitzer exposes massive fraud in Georgia 2020 Presidential Election.
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168 views • December 30, 2020
Powerful witness testimony in front of the Georgia Senate today that totally destroyed Georgia's 2020 election results. Jovan Pulitzer on Wednesday told Georgia lawmakers he hacked into Dominion voting systems at a Georgia polling place. Pulitzer offered a plan where for free, he will determine the accurate results by examining the paper ballots used in the election. Bring it on.
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