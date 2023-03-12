Who is Scattered Israel?

"For he is not a Jew, which is one outwardly; neither is that circumcision, which is outward in the flesh: But he is a Jew, which is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in spirit, and not in the letter; whose praise is not of men, but of God." (Romans 2:28,29)





"There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female; for ye all are one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ's then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise." (Galatians 3:28,29)