Who is Scattered Israel?
Truth John 14:6
Published 17 hours ago

"For he is not a Jew, which is one outwardly; neither is that circumcision, which is outward in the flesh: But he is a Jew, which is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in spirit, and not in the letter; whose praise is not of men, but of God." (Romans 2:28,29)


"There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female; for ye all are one in Christ Jesus.  And if ye be Christ's then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise." (Galatians 3:28,29)
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
