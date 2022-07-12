If you had an adverse event to the COVID-19 vaccine, your doctor is liable says Ryan Cole, MD

The full 40-minute interview of Ryan Cole, MD, who was interviewed by Children's Health Defense on June 10, 2022, is posted here:



https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd/8Jvl4-d07f

Ryan Cole, MD notes that doctors are not allowed to put anyone through a medical procedure without informed consent, and no one has been told what all the ingredients are in the vaccines.

Ryan Cole, MD says we don't know what this vaccine is going to do to the long-term fertility of humanity.

Ryan Cole, MD says the COVID-19 vaccines are THE MOST DANGEROUS medical produce ever.

COVID-19 vaccines dramatically increase miscarriages especially when given to women in their first trimester.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

