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THE ULTIMATE MESSAGE AND A WARNING TO MANKIND
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51 views • September 05, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 14:1-20. Then John saw the Lamb standing on the hill called Zion. The 144 000 Jews were with the Lamb. These all believed in Jesus their Messiah. Then John saw the first of three angels. The angel was flying in the sky above the earth. The angel came to preach an everlasting Gospel. He said: “ Fear God and give Him Glory....”. Another angel came and proclaimed: “Fallen, fallen is Babylon the Great.....” and a third angel said with a loud voice: “If anyone worships the beast and its image and receives a mark on his forehead or his hand, he also will drink the wine of God’s Wrath .....”.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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