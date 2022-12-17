'You will own nothing and be happy': Michael Walsh (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Sky News Australia at:-

https://youtu.be/6NPG8qC3h8U



Dec 11, 2022

Author Michael Walsh says you will “own nothing and be happy”.





“There has been a movement away from individuality and freedom,” Mr Walsh said.





“You can note that King Charles the Third … and everybody else, they are on board with this notion that they know better than you do and by God you’re going to learn to like it.





“They are going to force this down your throat.”







