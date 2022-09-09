Glyphosate (Roundup) Damage, Detox & Brain Function, Stephanie Seneff Ph.D. & Dr. Charles Parker

More at www.EnergyMe333.com Details on: "Glyphosate substitutes for glycine. Autism, sulfate, glutamate and the leaky blood-brain barrier. Glyphosate dysregulates folate and methylation pathways. Key detox foods (ending)."

CoreBrain Journal: Episode 307 Glyphosate Toxins & Mind Science. https://www.youtube.com/c/DrCharlesParker/videos

"Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. She received the B.S. degree in Biophysics in 1968, the M.S. and E.E. degrees in Electrical Engineering in 1980, and the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in 1985, all from MIT. In this CBJ Episode, she details profound contributions regarding the glyphosate contribution to today's health care crisis." ~ Dr. Charles Parker, CoreBrain Journal

"Seneff Reports Here On Glyphosate: She has published over 170 refereed articles on these subjects and has presented keynote speeches at several international conferences. She has also supervised numerous Masters and Ph.D. theses at MIT. In 2012, Dr. Seneff was elected Fellow of the International Speech and Communication Association (ISCA)." ~ Dr. Charles Parker, CoreBrain Journal

"Since 2011, she has published over two dozen papers in various medical and health-related journals on topics such as modern-day diseases (e.g., Alzheimer's, autism, cardiovascular diseases), analysis and search of databases of drug side effects using NLP techniques , and the impact of nutritional deficiencies and associated glyphosate toxicity." ~ Dr. Charles Parker, CoreBrain Journal

Dr. Seneff's Comments Linked Here at CBJ/307

* Glyphosate substitutes for glycine

* All of these diseases are going up exponentially

* The core relationship & specific foods that suffer from the connections between GMO modification and Roundup

* The likely connection between IgG, Glyphosate, and food sensitivities

* Glycine palindrome sequencing and specific brain 'diseases' Mad Cow and Alzheimer's

* Glyphosate, neurotransmitters, thyroid, and melatonin aberrations via the shikimate pathway

* It also significantly disturbs mineral pathways through chelation

* Details on manganese deficiency, sulphur and methylation challenges re: autism

* Autism, sulfate, glutamate and the leaky blood-brain barrier

* Our epidemic of inflammation and sulfate dysregulations create additional challenges associated with autoimmunity

* Glyphosate dysregulates folate and methylation pathways

* A brief summary on testing and treatment

* Key foods that I strongly recommend to detox glyphosate