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⚠️ "AS SOON AS THE PUBLIC REALISES HOW MUCH WE'RE GOING TO LOSE...
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120 views • December 12, 2021
⚠️ "AS SOON AS THE PUBLIC Taken from Telegram
...under the Global Reset, this government is gone."
Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts with a clear message on current affairs.
"Abolish the vaccination cards, or as I call them, the digital prisons, stop spreading fear."
"Put simply, Australians will not own assets like a house, a car or furniture, they will rent them from companies. You will own nothing and you will be happy. The goal of digital identity is life by subscription. "
Malcom Roberts on ivermectin and the crime of hiding the drug.
👉 https://t.me/NeuzeitNachrichten/1685
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)REALISES HOW MUCH WE'RE GOING TO LOSE...
...under the Global Reset, this government is gone."
Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts with a clear message on current affairs.
"Abolish the vaccination cards, or as I call them, the digital prisons, stop spreading fear."
"Put simply, Australians will not own assets like a house, a car or furniture, they will rent them from companies. You will own nothing and you will be happy. The goal of digital identity is life by subscription. "
Malcom Roberts on ivermectin and the crime of hiding the drug.
👉 https://t.me/NeuzeitNachrichten/1685
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)REALISES HOW MUCH WE'RE GOING TO LOSE...
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