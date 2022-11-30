THIS SMUG RAT HAS HAD A TASTE OF ITS OWN MEDICINE (Project Veritas Style) Secret Recordings of Victorian Election Rigging.

Not one but two LEAKED RECORDINGS (details below)

(PART ONE) LEAKED RECORDING: Glenn Druery Controls State and Federal Policy in Australia

Call recorded on 10th Nov 2022

This is a secret recording of a conversation between Glenn Druery 'The Preference Whisperer' and Heston Russell, the founder of The Australian Values Party and The Angry Victorians Party. The call reveals how Australian elections are tampered with if the admissions and allegations by Glenn Druery are to be believed.

In the recording, Glenn Druery makes allegations and admissions that include:

Selling bank shares with insider information about an impending Royal Commission into the banking sector

Interfering with the announcement of a Royal Commission so he could sell his shares

Ashley Fenn (Family First) paying Glenn Druery a retainer (approximately $90k) to secure him a seat in parliament

Coordinating with Greg Barns SC from WikiLeaks to get Julian Assange elected as a senator

Electing Ricky Muir on only 0.5% primary vote as a demonstration against Assange and Ashley Fenn

How he got Fiona Patten (Sex Party/Reason Party) elected for a payment

Spies inside Clive Palmer's and Aidan McLindon's private meetings reporting to Druery

Various details on alleged dealings with Clive Palmer, Pauline Hanson, Derryn Hinch, Jeff Bourman, Warren Pickering, Aidan McLindon, Craig Ellis et al.





(PART TWO) LEAKED RECORDING: Glenn Druery Controls State and Federal Policy in Australia

Call recorded on 1st Nov 2022.

How the 'sham' party 'Sack Dan Andrews' was created by Glenn Druery to suck votes away from UAP, One Nation, and primarily The Freedom Party (Aidan McLindon).

CFMEU asked Druery to install Andy Meddick (Animal Justice Party) into Parliament who promised to secure Labor preferences for Druery in return.

Glenn Druery 'The Preference Whisperer' boasts how he manipulates State and Federal Politics in Australia; takes credit for keeping the Victorian State of Emergency going.

Glenn Druery offers to 'sell' a seat in VIC Parliament for $55k. He details how he has successfully installed 'exectives from airlines, a divorced mother, a former prostitute, taxi drivers, school teachers, accountants, a grave digger, all kinds of people' into parliaments in Australia over 25 years.

Glenn Druery advises minor parties to antagonise Labor in marginal lower house seats in Victoria, then trade preferences for Labor's help in the upper house.

Glenn Druery Demands Politicians Call Him First Before Voting on Electoral Reform. He further details how he refuses to help any candidate or party that won't guarantee a continuation of the manipulative Group Voting Ticket system in Victoria that allows him to sell seats in parliament.

Raw video provided by the Angry Victorians Party.

This smug RAT has had a taste of his own medicine... (Project Veritas Style) Secret Recordings of Victorian Election Rigging.

