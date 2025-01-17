BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Only Antidote to EMFs, 5G & Blue Light Poisoning
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
185 views • 3 months ago

To prepare for what is coming: https://store.docofdetox.com/collections/essential-energy
Did you know we’re already up to 10G?

While most people think 5G is the issue, the reality is far more sinister.

Your mitochondria—your body’s energy engines—are under constant attack from harmful frequencies and blue light, draining your immune system and leaving no energy for healing.

This isn’t just technology; it’s a war on your health and vitality.

But there’s hope:

Discover how structured, non-polarized light energy can help you fight back, ground yourself, and reclaim your power.

This is the battle for your health and your energy, and you don’t have to lose.

This is about more than survival; it’s about taking back your life.

Watch the full podcast here: https://www.brighteon.com/1290dd3f-5318-4a28-9211-3295c3c3b153
To prepare for what is coming:

https://store.docofdetox.com/collections/essential-energy


emfcell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemic
