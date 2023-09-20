Create New Account
Obama will take out Biden. Devin Nunes with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Published Yesterday

Obama will take out Biden. Devin Nunes with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First


Sebastian is joined in-studio by former Congressman Devin Nunes, now the CEO of Truth Social, to talk about the connections between the "Russian collusion" conspiracy theories and Barack Obama, what a second Trump term needs to do, and whether or not Biden will be the Democratic nominee next year.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

devin nunessebastian gorkaamerica firstdoj corruption

