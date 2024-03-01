Create New Account
THE FIGHT FOR FOOD FREEDOM RAGES IN PA
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday

Organic Amish farmer, Amos Miller, has been in a years-long legal battle with the state of Pennsylvania for distributing meat and dairy products not processed according to USDA guidelines. Is this just an attempt by government to enforce regulatory control over independent farmers?  FarmMatch CEO, Max Kane, joins Del live from the courthouse where hundreds were there to support Amos and the fight for  food freedom.


#AmosMiller #MaxKane #FoodFreedom

realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

